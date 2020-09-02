Gambia: Ministers Mambury Njie and Fafa Sanyang Fully Recovered, Discharged From Isolation Centres

1 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Government of The Gambia says it is pleased to announce that Finance Minister, Mambury Njie and colleague, Energy Minister, Fafa Sanyang, have fully recovered from the Covid-19 Virus after their repeat tests turned negative.

A press release issued by the Government Spokesperson Ebrima Sankareh reads: "Accordingly, both ministers have since been discharged and can report to work as they are both well and asymptomatic."

It can be recalled that both ministers tested positive after taking the COVID-19 test on August 1st 2020.

The Government said Hon. Fafa Sanyang subsequently tested negative after a repeat test on 8th August 2020 and Hon Mambury Njie tested negative after a repeat test was conducted on 22nd August 2020.

Hon Sanyang was discharged on the 15th August, 2020 while Hon Njie was discharged on the 23rd August, 2020.

The Gambia Government urges members of the public to continue following the Regulations outlined by The Health Ministry and World Health Organization on the Covid-19 pandemic. Hand washing, face covering, social distancing and limited social gatherings are the new norm and all are encouraged to follow.

