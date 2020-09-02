Gambia: Sixty-Six New Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed

1 September 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Gambia has registered sixty-six new cases of the deadly Coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand and twenty-nine.

This is the 132nd national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 17th March 2020.

The sixty-six new confirmed cases represented a 20.7% positivity test rate out of 319 total tests performed. The median age of the new cases is 38 years.

The country currently has thirteen people in quarantine, one thousand seven hundred and eighty-seven active cases and three hundred and two probable cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said three hundred and nineteen new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said forty-three new tests returned indeterminant.

"One hundred and fourteen new recoveries registered, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries, to date, to one thousand one hundred and forty-six," Director Njai said.

Njai said two people were newly taken into quarantine while thirty-three new discharges were made.

He said the bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.