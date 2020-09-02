Gambia: Sixty-Six New Cases of Covid-19 Confirmed

The Gambia has registered sixty-six new cases of the deadly Coronavirus, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases ever confirmed in the country to three thousand and twenty-nine.

This is the 132nd national situation report since the confirmation of the first case of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in The Gambia, on the 17th March 2020.

The sixty-six new confirmed cases represented a 20.7% positivity test rate out of 319 total tests performed. The median age of the new cases is 38 years.

The country currently has thirteen people in quarantine, one thousand seven hundred and eighty-seven active cases and three hundred and two probable cases.

Modou Njai the Director of Health Promotion and Education at the Ministry of Health said three hundred and nineteen new laboratory test results were received from the Medical Research Council and the National Public Health Lab.

Of these, he said forty-three new tests returned indeterminant.

"One hundred and fourteen new recoveries registered, bringing the cumulative number of recoveries, to date, to one thousand one hundred and forty-six," Director Njai said.

Njai said two people were newly taken into quarantine while thirty-three new discharges were made.

He said the bulk of the active cases are asymptomatic and as such self-isolating at home pending the manifestation of symptoms.