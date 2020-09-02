Africa: Canal+ Acquired Bundesliga Rights for Sub-Saharan Africa

2 September 2020
NexTVAfrica (Paris)
By Shana Rafter

Canal+ acquired Bundesliga rights, in French, in Sub-Saharan Africa for a three-month deal, which will cover the period between 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 and will include the top-tier Bundesliga, second-tier Bundesliga 2 and the German Super Cup.

Robert Klein, Bundesliga International chief executive, "For the next three years, Canal+ and the Bundesliga will work together to bring fans closer to German football in Africa. We know that African football fans are incredibly passionate about football, which fits perfectly with our mantra of delivering 'Football As Its Meant To Be'. Together with our partners in the region, we want to convey this message to Africa and further grow our local fanbase."

The deal was agreed between the broadcaster and Bundesliga International, the league's international commercial rights arm.

StarTimes held the broadcasting rights of Bundesliga across sub-Saharan Africa in a five-season deal for the 2015-16 to 2019-20 seasons.

Read the original article on NexTVAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 NexTVAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.
Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.