Africa: Canal+ Acquired Bundesliga Rights for Sub-Saharan Africa

Canal+ acquired Bundesliga rights, in French, in Sub-Saharan Africa for a three-month deal, which will cover the period between 2020-2021 and 2022-2023 and will include the top-tier Bundesliga, second-tier Bundesliga 2 and the German Super Cup.

Robert Klein, Bundesliga International chief executive, "For the next three years, Canal+ and the Bundesliga will work together to bring fans closer to German football in Africa. We know that African football fans are incredibly passionate about football, which fits perfectly with our mantra of delivering 'Football As Its Meant To Be'. Together with our partners in the region, we want to convey this message to Africa and further grow our local fanbase."

The deal was agreed between the broadcaster and Bundesliga International, the league's international commercial rights arm.

StarTimes held the broadcasting rights of Bundesliga across sub-Saharan Africa in a five-season deal for the 2015-16 to 2019-20 seasons.