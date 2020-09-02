Ethiopia: Ambassadors, Head of Missions Discussed On Revised Foreign Policy

2 September 2020
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Ambassadors and Head of Missions who are here for their annual meeting discussed on the draft document of the revised Foreign Policy of the country on Tuesday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gedu Andargachew highlighted the need to understand and exhaust ideas in the policy document before implementation.

Ambassador Markos Tekle briefed the audience on the need to revise the foreign policy of the country.

His presentation covered various elements that need consideration in designing a foreign policy document.

The revision was necessitated in order to incorporate the dynamic national, regional, and international relations emphasizing on economic diplomacy and regional integration, it was learned.

Following the presentation, the participants discussed questions and comments forwarded by the audience.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, relevant stakeholders will discuss on the policy document before it is approved.

