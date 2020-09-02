Nigeria: PDP Caucus Vows to Reject Water Resources Bill

Abuja — The opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate has warned that it will not in any way support the re-introduction of the controversial National Waterways Bill rejected by the Eighth National Assembly.

This is just as former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, vowed to mobilise against the bill if it is brought to the Senate during any legislative sitting.

Senate Minority Leader, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, who stated PDP's position yesterday, declared that the said bill to the best of his knowledge is not before the upper legislative chamber.

He, however, added that if at any time the bill was re-introduced at parliament, the PDP federal legislators will not hesitate to shoot down the bill as was the case in the Eighth Assembly.

Abaribe said: "We have not seen it in the Senate. When and if it eventually comes, we will reject the bill as we did before in the Eighth Assembly".

On her part, Senator Olujimi, who claimed ignorance of the bill however pledged to mobilise her colleagues against the bill if it resurfaces at plenary.

According to her, she will not be part of any attempt to pass any bill that will be counter-productive and against the interest of the citizenry like the National Waterways bill.

"The truth is that I am not aware of that bill at all. "However, anything that will injure our people, some of us will never be part of it. We will speak up against it when the time comes because nobody would be allowed to injure our people.

"We will not allow any legislation to ruin the fragile peace that we have in this country. We will not allow our fragile peace to be destroyed as a result of any political, personal or ethno-religious reasons. We won't allow it because we are one entity and we must fight for the people of Nigeria.

She added that said bill currently being treated at the House of Representatives "would require the concurrence of the Senate and when the time comes, we won't let it just fly like that".