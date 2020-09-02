Nigeria: Heavy Rainfall Destroys 5,000 Houses in Kano

2 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Kano — No fewer than 5,000 houses were destroyed as a result of heavy rainfall in Danbatta Local Government Area of Kano State.

The member representing Danbatta constituency at the state House of Assembly, Hon Murtala Musa, disclosed this to journalists yesterday in Kano, adding that the rain affected all the 10 wards in the area within the past few days of the heavy downpour.

"I regret to inform you that a woman lost her life, while over 5,000 houses were affected by the disaster, rendering many residents, including women and children, homeless.

"Most of these affected people are now sleeping at different schools in the area, relatives houses and also places of worshipping, especially Mosques.

"These affected people are seriously in need of urgent assistance, because they are now homeless; they need food and other necessary daily needs," Musa said.

The lawmaker, who earlier reported the incident before the state House of Assembly, also called on the state government to as a matter of urgency come to the aid of the people affected by the recent consistent heavy downpour across the state.

However, the Assembly Speaker, Abdulazeez Gafasa, called on the state Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, to come to the aid of the affected people.

"We are also calling on the state government to take necessary measures to prevent the occurrence of such disasters. Such measures include the repair of all the collapsed bridges and those in bad condition, as well as repair of drainages and dilapidated roads in the state.

"We are also calling on our senators and House of Representatives members to also meet and seek the federal government urgent intervention on this disaster," the Speaker said.

