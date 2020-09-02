Somalia: Jubaland and Puntland Leaders Arrive in Mogadishu

The leaders of Jubaland and Puntland, Ahmed Madobe, and Said Deni have arrived in Mogadishu on Tuesday morning under tight security.

The arrival comes ahead of electoral talks with President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, with the attendance of international partners in the capital.

Deni's trip to Mogadishu becomes the first since he was elected president of Puntland in January 2019.

The main streets in Mogadishu have been locked down before the arrival of the leaders with additional forces being deployed.