Zimbabwe: Justice Minister Ziyambi Divorces Wife of 27 Years

2 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

Justice Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi has filed divorce summons against Florence Ziyambi (nee Mhizha), his wife of 27 years, describing their marriage as just "a shell" after the couple has been living separately for six years now.

The minister said he has not enjoyed his conjugal rights since their breakup in 2014, adding it was only appropriate to formalise their separation.

Ziyambi and his estranged wife were married under the Marriages Act (Chapter 5:11) in Harare on 26 December 1993 and the marriage still subsists on paper.

The couple has two children who are now adults.

"The marriage between parties has irretrievably broken down to such an extent that there are no prospects of restoration of a normal marriage relationship in that the parties have not lived together as husband and wife since sometime in 2014, thus the marriage is just a shell as they have not shared conjugal rights since then," reads the summons in part.

"The parties have developed diverging interests and have become incompatible. The parties have lost all love and affection for each other."

The minister requested that upon divorce, each party retains the movable property in their possession.

According to the summons, the couple, besides movable property, also acquired stand number 2576 Bluffhill, Westgate, Harare registered in Florence's name and 6421 Westlea, Harare registered in Ziyambi's name.

They also have another property in St Martins which Ziyambi said should be given to their daughter.

Ziyambi prayed for a divorce and an order authorising sharing of their property as he suggested.

He also volunteered to maintain his younger daughter until she graduated from school or becomes self-sufficient.

Florence is yet to respond.

