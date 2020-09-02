Sierra Leone: GTBank Launches *3737# Product

Deputy General Manager, Patrick Eegunnike, at one of the leading financial institutions in Sierra Leone, has stated that their *3737# product would offer a transformation in the banking sector.

He was yesterday, Tuesday August 25th speaking at their Wilberforce Street head office in Freetown during the launch of the product, stating that only customers with Africell Sim cards can be able to use the product for now and that they intend to partner with other mobile networks as well.

He thanked the government for the financial inclusion policy and also thanked the Bank of Sierra Leone for their assistance in making sure that the product was launched.

He said the application is used with mobile phone without the need for internet and that it can be used on any phone.

He said people can use it in the comfort of their homes, offices and business places.

The deputy general manager said the product enables customers to easily and instantly generate their balance, allows them to check their balance available on their accounts, get mini account statement, transfer funds between own accounts like savings to current.

He further stated that the system allows their customers to transfer funds from their account to other person that owns account at the bank, adding that the system also allows their customers to purchase prepaid electricity tokens directly from their account at the bank.

He said the system also enables non-GTBank customers to open account for themselves by providing basic personal information including date of birth and address.

Guaranty Trust Bank Sierra Leone is a subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank, PLC, Nigeria, with other subsidiaries in Ghana, Gambia, Liberia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Rwanda and the United Kingdom.

Guaranty Trust Bank commenced operations in Sierra Leone in January 2002 through the successful acquisition of the 90% shareholding of the former First Merchant Bank of Sierra Leone. Guaranty Trust Bank Sierra Leone is the third largest bank in Sierra Leone after thirteen years of its operations.