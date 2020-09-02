South Sudan: Al-Taiyshi Returns From Juba

1 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council , the Official Spokesman of the Government Negotiation Delegation, Mohammed Hassan Al-Taiyshi returned, Tuesday, from Juba after participating in the celebration of signing the peace agreement between the Government of the Transitional Period and the Armed Struggle Movement which hosted by the Republic of South Sudan.

He was received, at the airport, by the Sovereign Council Secrity General, General, Mohammed Al-Gali and a number of government senior officials.

