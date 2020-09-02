Sudan: Daglo Calls for Implementation of 4 Freedoms and Sudan S. Sudan Integration

Juba — The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has witnessed this morning at the Palm Africa Hotel in Juba, the celebration organized by the (You Are Not Alone Organization), he sponsors in Sudan and South Sudan, on the occasion of the delivery of productive projects to families of children without families and the homeless.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Tut Galwak, the Adviser of President Salva Kiir Mayardit for Security Affairs, the Sudan's Defense Minister, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, S. Sudan's Minister of Social Welfare Ms. Ayia Wareli, and a number of leaders of the Revolutionary Front, and the organizations of the Forces of Freedom and Change.

In his address to the ceremony, the First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council expressed thanks and gratitude to the government and people of S. Sudan for their generous hosting of the peace negotiations and for the great support and assistance they provided to Sudan, calling for the implementation of the principle of the four freedoms and integration between the two countries to serve their common interests.

He appealed to the officials S. Sudan to pay attention to the citizens livelihood, especially the vulnerable groups and children without support, pointing to the importance of classifying and training them and removing all the war effects.

He extended thanks and appreciation to the businessmen, invited them to participate in providing support and assistance to the community vulnerable segments, especially children without support.

The FVP of the Sovereign Council commended the great role that international and regional organizations are playing in providing humanitarian aid, especially in Darfur states.

the Minister of Social Welfare of the State of S. Sudan, on her part, affirmed her country's support for the organization, the efforts and the FVP initiative to care for and support children without support, pointing to their increasing numbers in southern Sudan, indicating that her country's government has begun implementing programs to bring them together and integrate them into society.