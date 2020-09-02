Sudan: Daglo Calls for Implementation of 4 Freedoms and Sudan S. Sudan Integration

1 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, has witnessed this morning at the Palm Africa Hotel in Juba, the celebration organized by the (You Are Not Alone Organization), he sponsors in Sudan and South Sudan, on the occasion of the delivery of productive projects to families of children without families and the homeless.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Tut Galwak, the Adviser of President Salva Kiir Mayardit for Security Affairs, the Sudan's Defense Minister, Major General Yassin Ibrahim Yassin, S. Sudan's Minister of Social Welfare Ms. Ayia Wareli, and a number of leaders of the Revolutionary Front, and the organizations of the Forces of Freedom and Change.

In his address to the ceremony, the First Vice President of the Transitional Sovereign Council expressed thanks and gratitude to the government and people of S. Sudan for their generous hosting of the peace negotiations and for the great support and assistance they provided to Sudan, calling for the implementation of the principle of the four freedoms and integration between the two countries to serve their common interests.

He appealed to the officials S. Sudan to pay attention to the citizens livelihood, especially the vulnerable groups and children without support, pointing to the importance of classifying and training them and removing all the war effects.

He extended thanks and appreciation to the businessmen, invited them to participate in providing support and assistance to the community vulnerable segments, especially children without support.

The FVP of the Sovereign Council commended the great role that international and regional organizations are playing in providing humanitarian aid, especially in Darfur states.

the Minister of Social Welfare of the State of S. Sudan, on her part, affirmed her country's support for the organization, the efforts and the FVP initiative to care for and support children without support, pointing to their increasing numbers in southern Sudan, indicating that her country's government has begun implementing programs to bring them together and integrate them into society.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.