Sudan: Government Delegation Holds Meeting With Negotiation Parties

Juba — The government deegation to peace Negotiation, in Jube headed by the Deputy Chairman of the Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo met, Tuesday, the leaderships of the negotiation parties, in Pyramids Hotel, in Juba.

Chairman of the Revolutionary Front, Dr.Al-Hadi Idriss said in a press statement that the meeting discussed announced their readiness to shoulder the full responsibility of maintaining stability in the country.

"We held joint meeting between the government's delegation and the negotiation parties to discuss the forthcoming steps following the the signing of the peace agreement" He said.

He underlined that there are issues concerning the time matrix fr the implementation of the agreement, affirming that the matter, needs time and technical work.

Idriss pointed out that the mediation set two- weeks period for ending the work of the Matrix Committee.