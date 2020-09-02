Sudan Representative in Geneva Holds Meeting With ICRC Chief

1 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

KhartoumSept1(SUNA)-Sudan Permeant Representative in Geneva ,Ali Ibin Abutalib held a video-conferencer meeting Monday evening with the Chief of Internarial Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Sudan representative expressed Sudan government thanks and appreciation for the efforts made through IRCC in order to help countries meet their commitments as regard of International Humanity law particularly their support within the International Responsive Plan of Corona virus Pandemic especially in Affrica.

The meeting also tackled Sudan's international commitment through the fruitful and constructive cooperation with ICRC.

The meeting,further, discussed the technical support and capacity building extended by the ICRC to Sudan.

The ICRC chief, on his part, expressed readinessto exert more efforts and cooperation with the transitional government after signing of peace Agreement on Monday in Juba.

The ICRCOfficial expressed hope that the transitional government will succeed , lauding the constructive cooperation in Darfur and Blue Nile.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.