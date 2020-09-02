Sudan Representative in Geneva Holds Meeting With ICRC Chief

KhartoumSept1(SUNA)-Sudan Permeant Representative in Geneva ,Ali Ibin Abutalib held a video-conferencer meeting Monday evening with the Chief of Internarial Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC).

The Sudan representative expressed Sudan government thanks and appreciation for the efforts made through IRCC in order to help countries meet their commitments as regard of International Humanity law particularly their support within the International Responsive Plan of Corona virus Pandemic especially in Affrica.

The meeting also tackled Sudan's international commitment through the fruitful and constructive cooperation with ICRC.

The meeting,further, discussed the technical support and capacity building extended by the ICRC to Sudan.

The ICRC chief, on his part, expressed readinessto exert more efforts and cooperation with the transitional government after signing of peace Agreement on Monday in Juba.

The ICRCOfficial expressed hope that the transitional government will succeed , lauding the constructive cooperation in Darfur and Blue Nile.