Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Welcomes ANC Bid to Resolve Zim Crisis

2 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

MDC Alliance has welcomed renewed attempts to resolve the country's crisis by South Africa's ruling African National Congress.

ANC and State President Cyril Ramaphosa told South African media soon after his party's National Executive Meeting Monday that his governing party had resolved to engage all stakeholders in Zimbabwe.

Ramaphosa said his country "felt" the challenges being experienced by its troubled neighbour and was keen on seeing an end to the crisis.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com Tuesday, MDC-Alliance secretary for international relations and cooperation Gladys Hlatywayo said these were signs that South Africa understood the implications of a neighbouring country that is turmoil.

"It shows you that the Zimbabwe crisis is more of a domestic policy problem for South Africa than a foreign policy issue due to the impact it has on South Africa.

"That is why President Cyril Ramaphosa referred to the crisis on the Beitbridge border," she said.

Hlatywayo said ANC's stance was also an endorsement of an earlier stance by Ramaphosa to send envoys to Zimbabwe to investigate the nature and depth of the Zimbabwean crisis.

The MDC official also hailed South Africa's governing authority for plans to engage all stakeholders in Zimbabwe other than Zanu PF only.

"We certainly welcome this move and hope it will help us as Zimbabweans to move forward and resolve the crisis," she said.

Following Ramaphosa's announcement, this means the ANC's initiative will run in tandem with an earlier resolve by the South African government to remedy the Zimbabwean crisis.

Zimbabwe is in the throes of its worst economic crisis in 12 years.

The crisis has been worsened by a brutal reaction to dissent by government which accuses critics of attempts to overthrow the Emmerson Mnangagwa led administration.

Zimbabwean authorities insist the country's challenges were not too grave to warrant external intervention.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.