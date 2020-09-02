Tanzania: Ex-Tpa Officials Arraigned Over 153m/ - Loss

FIVE suspects, including former senior officials with Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA), have been arraigned in court charged with various economic offences involving over 153m/-.

According to a statement issued on Tuesday by the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau's Public Relations Officer, Ms Doreen Kapwani, the accused persons were arraigned before Kigoma Resident Magistrate's Court on Monday.

They are Rodrick Uiso, who is Director of M/S Saxon Building Contractors Limited, Ajuaye Msese, who was former TPA Manager at Kigoma Port, Herman Shimbe, who was Accounts Officer with the Port, Jesse Mpenzile, who was Resident Engineer and Lusubilo Mwakyusa, then Human Resources Officer.

The accused persons were charged with 54 counts of forgery, making false statements with the view of gaining advantage, uttering false documents, leading organised crimes, use of documents intended to mislead principal, embezzlement, misappropriation and failure to pay tax.

Other charges include failure to use Electronic Fiscal Device receipts, money laundering and occasioning loss amounting to 153,543,550/- to a specified authority.

Leading prosecuting attorney, Senior State Attorney Yamiko Mlepano, who was assisted by other Senior State Attorney Riziki Matitu as well as PCCB Prosecutor told the 'Daily News' over the phone that the accused persons were brought before Principal Resident Magistrate in Charge Gade Marik.

The accused persons were not allowed to enter a plea to the charges because their case has been filed under the Economic and Organised Crime Control Act.

The magistrate informed them that his court lacked jurisdiction to entertain anything, including the question of bail. Under such circumstances, all accused persons were ordered to go to remand until September 14, 2020, when the case will be mentioned.

Investigations into the matter, according to the prosecution, have not been completed.

The trial attorneys told the court that the director of the construction firm is alleged to have forged a contract relating to a project for construction of Sibwesa Jetty along Lake Tanganyika at a cost of about 3.4bn/-.

However, it is alleged that the contractor submitted the contract to the Contractors' Registration Board with 1.4bn/- being the costs for the construction works.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The prosecution alleged that the company director failed to pay 42,844,929/- as income tax as well as 110,698,621/- as Value Added Tax (VAT).

The court heard that on diverse dates between January 1 and December 31, 2019 at various places in Kigoma Region and Dar es Salaam City, by their willful acts, jointly and together all accused persons caused the TPA to suffer a pecuniary loss of 153,543,550/-.

On money laundering, it is alleged that within the same period in Kigoma Region all accused persons indirectly engaged themselves in transactions involving the said money by approving and withdrawing the sum from a bank account maintained by TPA at CRDB Bank, Kigoma Branch.

The prosecution charges that the accused persons were involved in such transactions while knowing that the amount in question was proceeds of predicate offences of participating in an organised criminal group and racketing and forgery.

In parallel to arraignment of the said five people, the PCCB also announced in the statement that they are still conducting investigations to identify the actual money alleged to have been swindled, including looking for another suspect identified as Madaraka Robert Madaraka, who was an Accountant with TPA.

The PCCB allege in the statement that Madaraka was also involved in the claims in question and would be joined into trial once arrested. They appealed to the people to report to provide any information about him to any nearby PCCB office.