Tanzania: Farmers Urged to Capitalise On New NBC Product

1 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Arusha

THE National Bank of Commerce (NBC) has appealed to agriculture stakeholders to take advantage of the new 'NBC Shambani' to enhance value chain and its contribution to the economy.

This was said here by the NBC Bank Arusha Branch Manager, Mirage Msuya, who added that more investment in agriculture could bring agriculture modernisation in the country.

"The service is being provided to all people involved in agri business, namely farmers, transporters and distributors of farm inputs," he said.

He said agricultural development has always been among the bank's top priority and is at the forefront of promoting this important sector.

"At the bank, we offer more support to the agricultural industry by giving farmers access to equipment for agricultural mechanisation through our new NBC Shambani product," he added.

Through the NBC Shambani, the bank has been providing financial literacy to farmers as well as opening bank accounts as an important platform to promote a saving culture.

On his part, the NBC Meru Branch Manager, Florence Ng'wavi said they have been using farmers associations and networks to reach farmers in rural areas engaged in farming and fishing activities.

Mr Ng'wavi added that high financial illiteracy among farmers is one of the challenges the bank has been encountering when they reach them in the villages.

