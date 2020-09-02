Kenya: Covid-19 'Heist' a Litmus Test for Auditor-General

opinion

The underlying accountability and corruption crisis in the management of the emergency fund for the Covid-19 "triple threat" (health crisis, food emergency and economic catastrophe) must be promptly addressed.

The media has been awash with reports on the misuse of the funds meant to support the fight against the pandemic. The brazen 'pande-preneurs' have had a field day -- from stealing billions of monies meant to cushion the poor to waylaying medical equipment at the airport to stash it in private warehouses and still walk scot-free despite the procurement whistle having been blown.

Utmost accountability and transparency, participation and oversight in high-level spending cannot be overemphasised. Every cent allocated to the Covid-19 war effort must be accounted for.

Since the first Covid-19 case was reported in the country in March, the government has been a major recipient of funds to tame the ravages of the pandemic. But the details of the precise assistance received for the purpose remains scanty. The anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International-Kenya puts the figure to close to Sh200 billion.

In two months, the country has reportedly received Sh223 billion for the Covid-19 war chest from the IMF, World Bank, African Development Bank, European Union and other national and international partners in form of loans and grants.

But now, the future looks bleak. Some counties are not adequately prepared for a surge in positive cases as there are no adequate ICU beds and ventilators. Health workers have threatened to down tools for fear of their lives due to substandard personal protective equipment (PPE). And livelihoods have been washed under the bridge.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Coronavirus Kenya Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Constitutional obligation

Sharing accurate and timely information is a constitutional obligation to promote transparency and accountability, which builds public trust. A financial reporting code for Covid-19 appropriations and expenditures to maximise transparency and accountability and ensure traceability must be instituted urgently. The system should display, among other things, the financial support received, number and value of vulnerable populations targeted, beneficiaries reached and designated recipients at the county, sub-county and ward levels.

The Ministry of Health is not new to scandals. Taxpayers have, for years, borne the brunt of corruption through flawed procurement, coupled with grossly inflated prices. This should not go on.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu should speed up a specialised investigation into the alleged theft. The audit must be free from coercion. On this one, Ms Gathungu is on a delicate balance. She can choose to stamp the public confidence entrusted to her by unravelling answers on where the funds went or submit to the whims of cartels, hide the truth and lose public trust for the next eight years.

The writer is a communications officer at The Institute for Social Accountability.