Kenya: Covid-19 - Kenya Cases Rise to 34,315 As 114 More Test Positive

Kenya's total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases rose to 34,315 on Tuesday with 114 more positive test results.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman said 113 of the new patients are Kenyans and one is a foreigner. A total of 93 patients were male and 21 were female.

These cases were found following the testing of 1,682 samples.

Kenya's first case of the coronavirus was confirmed on March 13 and by September 1, the country's death toll was 577. In his briefing on Tuesday, Dr Aman said no new Covid-18 related death was recorded in the last 24 hours.

Some 318 patients recovered from the disease, bringing the recoveries tally in the country to 20,211.