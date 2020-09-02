Kenya: Release Funds to See Schools Through Crisis

editorial

The National Treasury and the Education ministry should resolve the confusion over remittance of funds to public primary and secondary schools, which are reeling under heavy debt due to lack of cash. Schools have been deprived of funding since March, when they closed because of the Covid-19 pandemic, yet they have recurrent expenditure bills to foot.

A fortnight ago, the Education ministry pledged to deal with the matter and end schools' misery, but nothing has happened to date. Worse, at one point, money was sent to school accounts only to be reversed overnight. The explanation then was that the money had been disbursed irregularly as schools had not provided proper data to justify the allocations.

What followed was quick data collection from schools to establish their needs --including the number of employees under the board of management, who ought to be paid pending salaries.

By now, the government should have released the funds. However, as of yesterday, the money had not been disbursed. The question is, what is the problem with the cash? When will the National Treasury release the funds to schools?

Delayed remission of cash has precipitated a crisis in schools. Teachers and non-teaching staff -- employees of boards --have not been paid for months. Utility bills, such as for water and electricity, have not been paid. Maintenance has stalled.

Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha is on record expressing his concerns that, as currently constituted, the schools are too congested and deficient to facilitate utilities and, hence, are a high risk of coronavirus infections.

Mitigating that requires advancement of cash to procure personal protective gear and expand facilities to allow for social distancing. Since the plan is to reopen schools in January, they should start preparing now.

The government should release the cash to enable the institutions to pay their bills and meet other obligations. Importantly, they need the money to procure requisite equipment and facilities as they prepare to reopen in January.