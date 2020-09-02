Nigeria: PDP Directs Aggrieved Members to Withdraw Court Cases

Abuja — The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday directed all its members challenging the outcome of the screening of aspirants to withdraw their suits in court, and give the party the opportunity to use its internal mechanism to resolve their complaints.

Rising from the NWC meeting in Abuja, where the party considered several appeals, including that of Jarigbe Adam Jerigbe, and all those that took the PDP to court, the party directed them to withdraw their cases, assuring them that "the needful would be done."

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, said: "The NWC looked through several issues particularly concerning primaries and congresses. The NWC has considered issues concerning states where we have bye-elections. Particularly, the NWC has called on all stakeholders in the Cross River North senatorial district election and Hon Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe to withdraw all cases in court.

"We considered his appeal, and you know that the PDP is very procedural. After the withdrawal of suit, the party will do everything that is needful to resolve all complaints.

"Jarigbe is not the only member of our party in Cross River State who went to court. There are other cases, but because we are being conciliatory, we have directed that those who have matters in court in the state should withdraw them."

Asked if withdrawal of the case would pave way for the aspirant to participate in the primary election, the party scribe responded in the affirmative, saying: "I can assure you that Hon Jarigbe will be cleared."

The Cross River North senatorial seat became vacant following the death of Senator Rose Oko on March 23, 2020, at a London hospital in United Kingdom.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed October 31, 2020, for the bye-election.

Jarigbe, a member representing Ogoja/Yala federal constituency in the House of Representatives was disqualified from participating in the primary election on the premise that he instituted a case against the PDP in court. But the lawmaker in an appeal addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Prince Uche Secondus, prayed the PDP to "redress and reverse the politically-motivated injustice done to me after my clearance."