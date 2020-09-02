Nigeria: Terrorists Preparing Explosives to Cause Mayhem in FCT - Army

Lafia — The Nigerian Army 4 Special Forces Command yesterday raised the alarm that terrorists were preparing explosives to cause mayhem in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Commander of the 4 Special Forces Command, Major Gen MG Ali, disclosed this yesterday at the command's headquarters in Doma, Nasarawa State when handing over 778 wives and children of the terrorists who were recently captured in joint operations to 17 state governors.

The 4 Special Forces commander revealed that intelligence reports showed that the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), ammunitions and materials used for producing rockets from the vipers that were recovered in recent times were to be used to make governance difficult at the seat of power in Abuja.

He said the threat to security informed the decision of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Yusuf Buratai, directing the 4 Special Command to conduct clearance operations to destroy the terrorists' camps.

"The operation nicknamed 'Operation Nut Cracker' is being conducted to clear Ugya and Panda forests, Uttu and contagious hills in Nasarawa State. Other areas of interest include Zagana, Makpa, Agbuchi and Barada in Koton Karfe Local Government Area of Kogi State," he explained.

According to him, "the terrorists in the North Central Region over the years have been using these villages as camps to unleash mayhem on victims along Okene - Lokoja, Lokoja - Abaji as well as Toto - Umaisha roads.

"They also use same camps as base to terrorise people in contagious villages, thereby making social and economic activities also non-existing in the general area."

He added that the captured women were the real terrorists as they were the people that indoctrinated the newly kidnapped, adding also that the women acted as the bankers of the spoils of kidnaping and armed robbery carried out by their husbands.

"Our gallant men are tracking escaped terrorist leaders like Sadiqu, Babuji Yellow and Buji and I am pleased to inform that the dragnet is becoming closer and closer by the day while the tracking signal is getting stronger by the second," he assured.

Ali however noted that people of the North Central region have proven beyond doubt that even in the 21st Century, terrorism can still be defeated if the people reject the terrorists.