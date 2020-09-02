Nigeria: Gunmen Abduct Medical Director, Two Others in Ondo

Akure — The Medical Director of General Hospital in Idoani, Ondo State, Dr. Olufemi Adeogun, has been reportedly kidnapped at the bad portion of Owani/Idoani road, Ose Local Government Area of the state.

Also abducted along with the medical director is a record officer with the hospital, Mrs. Foluke Ajibola, and a yet-to-be-identified victim.

According to an eye witness, the driver of the vehicle in which they were traveling on was shot in the arm, but escaped from the scene, but was later rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee-Leo Ikoro, said the command has begun investigation into the matter.