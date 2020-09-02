Nigeria: Enugu Killings - Ugwuanyi Asks Suspects to Return Weapons Snatched From Security Agents

2 September 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Ejiofor Alike

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday asked those in custody of weapons snatched from security agents during a recent attack and killings of the suspected members of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and other residents, as well as two operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to return the weapons to the agencies or the nearest traditional ruler who will return same to the appropriate security agency.

The governor stated this yesterday after an emergency Security Council meeting with all the heads of security agencies in the state.

He reiterated his commitment to get to the root of the matter and to unravel the causes of the disturbances of August 23, 2020, as well as put further machinery in motion to forestall future re-occurrence.

Addressing journalists after the meeting, which took place at the EXCO Chambers of the Lion Building, Government House, Enugu, Ugwuanyi expressed sadness over the loss of lives during the incident.

The governor said that "as the Chief Security Officer of the state, I am at all times committed, to doing all within my powers, to ensure the security of lives and property in Enugu State".

He added that "following the emergency Security Council meeting... , it has become necessary to give those responsible for getting to the root of these unfortunate developments a little more time to complete their work".

"The events of the August 23, 2020, which culminated in the loss of lives of members of Nigerian security agencies and residents of Enugu State as well as recent reports of attacks on Railway Police Station, Ogui on August 28, 2020 and Unity Police Station, Abakpa on August 30, 2020 where weapons were reported to have been carted away, have been matters of great concern to me".

The governor therefore asked those in custody of weapons snatched from security agents to return them.

While appealing for calm and understanding of all concerned "as we work together to sustain the long existing and cherished peace in Enugu State," the governor disclosed that the State Security Council in the meeting approved the immediate joint patrol by all security agencies and a meeting with traditional rulers, religious and opinion leaders to hold on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the Government House, Enugu.

