Nigeria: Govt to Assign Routes for Inter-State Travels

Lagos — The Minister of State for Transportation, Sen. Gbemisola Saraki, has said there are plans to have dedicated routes for inter-state travels with a plan to concession Federal roads.

The minister disclosed this when she received the Workstream Sub-Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA) in Abuja, a statement said.

He also assured on championing the Road Transport Infrastructure and Services segment of the AfCTA.

The Minister further observed that, "90%Roads, FG of people travel by road, yet it is the most neglected and most disorganized sub-sector".

"Government has no business in business, but to render service by creating an enabling environment."

She noted that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari's administration is working to revamp infrastructure so that she can become a globally competitive economy.