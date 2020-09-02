Nigeria: Zoning of Presidency to South Not in Dispute - APC Chieftain

2 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — A former publicity secretary of the APC in Lagos, Joe Igbokwe, Tuesday, said rotational presidency would continue to operate in the country until Nigeria becomes "a nation."

He insisted that power must return to the south in 2023 for peace and stability to reign in the country.

Igbokwe, who is the apex leader of Ndigbo APC in Lagos, spoke on the sidelines of the conferment of award of excellent leadership on him by the Youth Wing of Ndigbo APC.

According to him, zoning is an unwritten constitution which would subsist until Nigeria truly becomes a united nation.

He carpeted those agitating for power to remain in the North, stressing that every region has competent candidates to push forward for the presidency.

The APC chieftain also said the party was not leaving anything to chance in the forthcoming by-elections in the state despite not having any viable opposition.

