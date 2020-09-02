Africa: Nigeria, 3 Others Battle for Organisation of Military Sports in Africa's Top Post

The Deputy Director, Sports at the Defence headquarters, Brigadier General Maikano Abdullahi, has declared his interest in becoming the President of the Organisation of Military Sports in Africa (OSMA) and the Vice President of International Military Sports Council.

The senior military officer, who declared his intention during a press briefing at the Defence headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, will be battling three other Generals from Algeria, Guinea Conakry and Kenya for the top post in OSMA.

The winner of the election will automatically become the Vice President for Africa of the International Military Sports Council, also known as Consiel International Du SPORT Militarie (CISM).

The election is slated for 7th October, 2020 via a video teleconferencing.

While reeling out his profile, Brigadier General Abdullahi said his vast experience in sports, fitness and training coupled with his participation in both national and international military and civil sporting activities enhanced his nomination for this post.

"I am a fellow member of the National Association of Physical and Health Education Recreation Sports and Dance (NAPHER-SD).

"I have won several National and International Awards in Cameroun, CISM Headquarters Belgium, Burkina Faso, Niger and Republic of Guinea to mention but few.

"As a Senior Officer in Defence Headquarters Abuja and Deputy Director Sports, if given the mandate, I will project the good image of Nigeria better in both CISM and OSMA, promote Military Sports in Nigeria and Africa.

"I will also ensure that our Continent is adequately represented in all CISM sporting events and World General Assemblies and it will also give me the opportunity to promote sports and encourage good sporting relationship among the 51 African Countries," he promised.

Speaking about the battle between the Francophone and Anglophone countries in sports management, Brigadier General Abdullahi said that will not be a hindrance to his ambition as he has friends in the francophone countries who have pledged their supports.