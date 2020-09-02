Nigeria: Govt Reassures Lifting 100 Million People From Poverty

2 September 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Malikatu Umar Shuaibu

Federal government has assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration would lift over 100 million people out of poverty within the next 10 years.

Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanada Agba, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday during a Breakfast Dialogue on United Nations joint funds for social protection to accelerate implementation of sustainable development goals.

Agba said the administration is implementing the current Social Protection Policy which ends this year.

Some of these programmes under the National Social Investment Programme at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs are N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Home Grown School Feeding.

He said others are being driven by the Ministry of Labour such as the Social Security scheme. Agba also said the Federal Ministry of Health is anchoring the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) while other MDAs are implementing others.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, said poverty is about wellbeing, which encompasses hunger, malnutrition, limited access to education, health care, basic social services, among others and that the government was focused on curbing them.

The UN representative in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, outlined some challenges like vulnerability, inequality and poverty assessment.

He said the UN system has been supporting the government to develop a holistic, effective and integrated social protection system in the country.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.