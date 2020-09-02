Nigeria: Govt Reassures Lifting 100 Million People From Poverty

Federal government has assured that the President Muhammadu Buhari's administration would lift over 100 million people out of poverty within the next 10 years.

Minister of State Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Ikanada Agba, disclosed this in Abuja on Tuesday during a Breakfast Dialogue on United Nations joint funds for social protection to accelerate implementation of sustainable development goals.

Agba said the administration is implementing the current Social Protection Policy which ends this year.

Some of these programmes under the National Social Investment Programme at the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs are N-Power, Government Enterprise and Empowerment Programme (GEEP), Home Grown School Feeding.

He said others are being driven by the Ministry of Labour such as the Social Security scheme. Agba also said the Federal Ministry of Health is anchoring the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) while other MDAs are implementing others.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, said poverty is about wellbeing, which encompasses hunger, malnutrition, limited access to education, health care, basic social services, among others and that the government was focused on curbing them.

The UN representative in Nigeria, Edward Kallon, outlined some challenges like vulnerability, inequality and poverty assessment.

He said the UN system has been supporting the government to develop a holistic, effective and integrated social protection system in the country.