Angolan Fights Top Place in EHF

1 September 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angolan handball player Azenaide Carlos competes for the first place among the ten best athletes that will participate, for the first time, in the League of European Champion Clubs.

In a competition sponsored by the European Handball Federation (EHF), Azaneide currently occupies the first position, in a list of international opponents.

The midfielder, 30 years old, from Petro de Luanda club, represents RK Podravka from Croatia at the present time.

A product of the 1º de Agosto Club's academy, Azenaide Carlos, the holder of a powerful shot and excellent individual technique, made a controversial move to the rival team, Petro de Luanda, in 2014.

In representation of the national team, she won several African titles. In 2016, she joined the national team that participated in the Olympic Games, which took place in Brazil, where Angola reached the quarter-finals.

The athlete expressed joy on social network for being already among the ten best foreign handball players in Europe, manifesting, however, her optimism about obtaining the first place.

Then she asked Angolans to vote to value it, to value national handball and Angola as a country.

To vote for the national player just click on her photo available on the EHF website (www.eurohandball.com) and follow the steps.

