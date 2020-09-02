Kenya: Covid-19 - Wajir County Staff Recalled to Work Four Months Later

1 September 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Wajir County has ordered all its employees to resume work four months after the administration directed non-essential workers to operate from home in an effort to contain the coronavirus.

Since Covid-19 was first reported in Kenya on March 13, Wajir has reported 38 positive cases. It was earlier reported that the infection rate in the county was high but it appears to have flattened.

In a statement, County Secretary Abdullahi Hassan Maalim said the return to work will allow proper service delivery.

"Notice is hereby given to recall all county government staff to resume duties so as to deliver services effectively while complying with Ministry of Health guidelines in the fight against the disease," a letter to staff stated/

Mr Maalim also noted that the virus is likely here to stay so the people must learn to live with it.

" Heads of Departments are required to ensure cleanliness of work stations and provision of basic hygiene facilities such as hand washing stations, sanitisers and face masks as the staff resume duty," he said.

He directed all the chief officers to enforce the order.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

