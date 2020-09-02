Kenya: 48 Kiambu Board Members Sacked Over Lack of Education

Kiambu Governor James Nyoro has sacked 48 municipal board members who sit in committees of project funded by the World Bank over claims that they do not have post-primary school education.

The members were appointed to the boards by former Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Mr Nyoro, while confirming that the affected board members have been relieved of their duties, said their appointments were made in total disregard of the law.

"Most of them had not met the set qualifications," Mr Nyoro told the Nation on phone.

Mr Nyoro has always maintained that there is skills mismatch in Kiambu County staffing that needs to be addressed saying this has affected service delivery in some departments.

A senior Kiambu official told the Nation in confidence that the World Bank had raised concern about the composition of some boards claiming the members were not able to interpret policy issues to the people they represent.

"There were concerns from the World Bank that most of the municipal board members could not understand and interpret policy issues to the people they claim to represent.

"We sat down after the issue was raised and realised that the problem was their level of education," said the source, who is also close to Mr Nyoro's advisory team, and is not authorised to speak to the press.

"We noticed that most of them had no post-primary education and dropped out of school in Standard Seven yet they were part of committee that makes decision on multi-billion projects funded by the World Bank," the source added.

Kiambu County has for many years worked in collaboration with the World Bank, who have invested billions to fund several infrastructures in the county.