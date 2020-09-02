Liberia: Don't Allow Yourself to Be Used

The Chief Executive Officer of Power Oil Liberia - a Liberian-owned company, Leon D. Nyenatu cautions young people here not to allow themselves to used by politicians to cause violence.

"I want to encourage my fellow young people not to allow themselves to be perpetrators of violence", says Mr. Nyenatu.

Speaking Tuesday after Power Oil Liberia was certificated 'Outstanding Petroleum Expert and Entrepreneur of the Year Award' from the Coalition of Civil Society Organization of Liberia, Mr. Nyenatu calls on young people to see themselves as the next generation of people who will shift Liberia to its rightful path.

The petroleum executive says the youth should refrain from all forms of violence and engage in activities that would demonstrate love for country.

I firstly want to extend thanks and appreciation to God and my team; this award today will encourage us to do more in terms of providing opportunity to our fellow young people. I'm amazed by this award now that I know my work is being monitored, but we will continue to empower our fellow young people."

He says empowering young people is something that he believes in, noting that the saying that nothing good can come from young people is far from reality.

The National Chairman of the Coalition of Civil Society Organization, Mark S. Chea notes that after carrying out thorough evaluation of people in public and private sectors based on their contribution to society, his organization reached a decision to honor Mr. Nyenatu.

"We the CSO actors follow up on the performances of people in both public and private sectors and this is meant to encourage them, it' is against this backdrop that we decided to honor Mr. Nyenatu for his tremendous contribution to society and the empowerment of young people", Chea adds.

According to Chea, Mr. Nyenatu's desire to provide young people opportunity can't be overly emphasized saying, "We encourage others to follow his footsteps, because for Liberia to get on the right trajectory, it will require collective effort."