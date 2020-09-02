Liberia: UL Laments Death of Academic Giant

The University of Liberia (UL) says it is overwhelmed by the death of its professor, Dr. Thomas Jaye, Director of the Institute of Research and Policy Studies, describing him as an academic giant and a security sector expert.

At a special program held Tuesday, 1 September in the auditorium of the university on Capitol Hill to reflect on the life and works of Dr. Jaye, UL president Rev. Dr. Julius Sarwolo Nelson said the university has lost a scholar and an academic giant.

"We lost a scholar; we lost an academic giant; a security sector professional is gone," Dr. Nelson says, expressing deepest sympathies to the bereaved family for this great loss on behalf of the university family.

Dr. Jaye died on 31 July at the ELWA Hospital in Paynesville. Dozens of friends, academic colleagues from high school days to university level education and others paid tributes to Dr. Jaye at the program Tuesday.

Dr. Nelson thanks the mourning family for allowing the University of Liberia to play this little part in saying farewell to Dr. Jaye in such a time like this, and reminds the family that in times like these, God is still in control.

Dr. Nelson says the University of Liberia celebrated the fact that the late Dr. Jaye agreed to come back to his alma mater after a long search and to contribute to the university's Policy Studies and Research Institute.

A brother of the late Dr. Jaye, River Gee County Senator Matthew Jaye says the family is overwhelmed by the gesture of the University of Liberia as well as friends of the fallen professor, noting that this is indicative of the kind of work that his brother did while he lived.

Former Associate Justice Kabineh M. Ja'neh recalls at the ceremony that the National Security Reform and Intelligence Act which is in force today came into being on 8 September 2011 basically as the brainchild of Dr. Thomas Jaye.

Former Justice Ja'neh hails the National Security Reform and Intelligence Act for not only emphasizing civilian oversight over security agencies, but that it mandates transparency and accountability.

"In my judgment, this Act is the enduring legacy of Dr. Thomas Jaye," former Justice Ja'neh says.

The Vice President for Graduate Studies at the University of Liberia Dr. Jonathan Taylor expresses deep sympathies to the bereaved family and to all his acquaintances.

Dr. Taylor says he found Dr. Jaye to be a man of quality, saying he began to gravitate toward the late Dr. Jaye as one of Liberians he considered profound in his thinking and very clear in his mind.

He recounts big plans that he and Dr. Jaye were making in looking at how the University of Liberia in playing its role, can provide the support that the government may require in terms of policy development, but out of the sudden, his colleague is no more.