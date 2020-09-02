Liberia: LIMPAC Donates Office Equipment to LOB

The Liberia Macroeconomic Policy Analysis Center (LIMPAC) at the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has donated office equipment to the Legislative Budget Office at the Capitol.

Items donated include, computers, printers, photocopiers, power point projectors, internet modems, office furniture and other assorted office supplies.

Making the presentation Tuesday, September 1, on the grounds of the Capitol, the Executive Director of LIMPAC Del Francis Wreh said the importance of the collaboration is to get more information from different sources or idea to inform analyses of decision makers.

He added that the Legislative Budget Office or LBO was created thru Legislative enactment, modeled after the United States' congressional budget office to provide technical support to the Liberian Legislature through its committees on Ways, Means, Budget, Finance and Development Planning by undertaking impartial analysis of revenue and public expenditures forecasts and outturns as contained in the country's draft national budgets.

Wreh noted that LIMPAC will also leverage on its network of donor partners to intercede on behalf of the LBO and other technical support units within the Liberian Legislature to boost collective productivity across government, adding with help from partners the entity has plan to help other public institutions.

"The purpose of the donation is to strengthen the capacity and understanding of the staffers of the LBO about policy analysis on critical developmental reforms, including the formulation and performance analysis of the national budget to support their recommendations to members of the Liberian Legislature for decision making and strengthening of the overall public management reforms across government", he explained.

On behalf of LOB, acting director Othello S. Tarbah thanked LIMPAC and the Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Samuel D. Tweah for the support.

He said the logistics came at the time the LOB is analyzing the draft FY2020/2021 national budget for passage by the Legislature, while calling on government fiscal authorities for continuous constructive engagement at all levels of the budgetary process.