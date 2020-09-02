Liberia: Rape Campaigners Want Police Brutality Probed

The Affiliation of Women and Child Right Advocates, a women group has condemned last week's Police brutality against peaceful protesters in Monrovia, reportedly injuring several persons.

The group said the three days anti-rape campaign provided citizens an opportunity to peacefully assemble and express their disenchantment in line with the Constitution about increase rape cases in the country.

Its leader, Madam NatelynOnellBeh said, it was saddened to see peaceful protesters flogged and arrested by the Police whose function is to protect lives and properties, pointing out that the action of the Police was a clear violation of the rights of peaceful Liberians who took to the street to call attention of the government to the increasing rape culture here.

She called on the international community and local stockholders to immediately conduct an investigation in the Police action against peaceful citizens, lamenting that the Police action toward Madam Livingstone is a clear indication that organizers of the protests are being targeted.

Madam Beh also called on the 54th Legislature to immediately act upon petition presented by the group, beginning with public hearings on rape and other sexual base violence as increase budgetary allotment for the ministries of Health, and Gender, respectively to ensure rapid response to rape cases.

The campaigners against rape also want President George Weah to declare rape as a national emergency and enforce proactive investigation into rape related cases across Liberia, as well as decentralize Criminal Court 'E' for victims to have access to justice.

"The President should also insure the amendment of the domestic violence act with emphasis on FGM across Liberia and to insure that such practice is criminalized and punishable and that people accused of rape and perpetrators of such crime are tried in courts of competent jurisdiction so as to understand the case index and insure that prolong pretrial detainees access justice," Madam Beh stressed.

She also wants the government to construct safe homes across the country for victims of sexual abuse, including DNA lab equipped with specialized technicians as well as teach the rape law and existing Human Rights law in schools for adequate public education.