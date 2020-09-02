Liberia: Phil Dixon Wants Fallah Out of Senatorial Race

Former Deputy Labour Minister for Manpower Atty. Phil Tarpeh Dixon wants his party Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC's) Montserrado District #5 Representative Thomas Fallah to back off from the 2020 senatorial race in favor of his (Dixon's) quest for the party's support in the race.

Mr. Fallah who is serving a renewed six - year term at the House of Representative who was picked by CDC delegates to run on the party ticket in the senatorial election against incumbent opposition Senator Abraham Darius Dillon.

Atty. Dixon resigned his ministerial job amidst reports that he was seeking to contest in the election, but he was not chosen to contest on the party's ticket. Appearing on Power TV/FM Tuesday, 1 September, Atty. Dixon said Representative Fallah has benefitted so much from the party.

He terms Fallah's move to contest in the senatorial race as embarrassment to party, alleging that founding members of the party like Representative Acarous Gray, Sheikh Koyateh and SiahTandapoli, among others, have resigned their positions in the party because they don't want to support the senatorial bid of Representative Fallah.

According to Atty. Dixon, the ruling CDC calls for inclusiveness, arguing that if one person is always at the table to benefit and the others are not given the opportunity that means there's no inclusiveness within the party.

Atty Dixon further states that Fallah has accumulated so much wealth for himself from the party, lamenting that for years now the party has been building its headquarters and it is not yet completed but Fallah has built for himself a very big university and carries the glory.

Dixon explains that the CDC is the only political party that he has joined, adding that it shows his level of commitment for the party. According to him, he is getting into the race not to spoil the votes between Fallah and Dillon, but he's getting into the race to win the election because of his competency.

The young former Deputy Minister believes that nobody is more CDCian than the other, noting that his first case he pleaded when he graduated from the law school was for the CDC against the former Ruling Unity Party in 2012.

Atty Dixon continues that he didn't participate in the party's primaries because one of the party's members called his name up before the primaries and that person got expelled, alleging that the primaries were already pre -planned and they knew who was already going to win.

He stresses that there are more developments that need to be carried out to the University of Liberia, and specifically references the condition of the A. M. Dogliotti facility, saying the building is spoiling.