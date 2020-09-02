Ghana: Wassa Fiase Chiefs, People Demo Over Reinstatement of Paramount Chief

Chiefs, elders and hundreds of residents of Tarkwa in the Western Region yesterday hit the principal streets of the mineral mining town to demand the reinstatement of Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II as the paramount chief of Wassa Fiase.

The protesters clad in red apparel, marched through the principal streets of Tarkwa to drum home their demands, warning that they would advise themselves if their paramount chief was not reinstated before the end of 2020.

The angry chiefs and residents also appealed to the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene in the sensitive matter in order to restore peace in the area.

In a statement after the massive demonstration yesterday, the Queenmother of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, Nana Abena Kunadjoa II, appealed to the government to provide the traditional council adequate security to enable Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II, to be reinstated as the Omanhene of the Wassa Fiase Traditional council.

She argued that Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II, had been cleared by both Western and National House of Chiefs to be reinstated to continue his kingship as the Omanhene after his conviction in 2002 by Sekondi High court for contempt.

She also called for an immediate audit of all transactions on the finances of the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council.

Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II was convicted on 2002 by Sekondi High Court for contempt and subsequently destooled following his conviction.

Odeneho after serving the jail term appealed the contempt charge at the Appeal's Court and the court quashed his conviction for contempt in July, 2003.

The Judicial Committee of the Western Regional House of Chiefs on August 19, 2015 ruled in favour of Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II, stating that there was no valid destoolment of Odeneho thus the Paramount Chief was not destooled in April 2002.

The Public Relations Officer of Wassa Fiase Traditional Council, Fiifi Ampong in an interview called on the government to assist the Wassa Fiase Traditional Council to reinstate Odeneho Akrofa Krukoko II as the paramount chief of the traditional council.