Malawi: Nundwe Reinstated As MDF Commander

Lilongwe — President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has reinstated the fired Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Commander, General Vincent Nundwe.

Chakwera made the announcement at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

He said although the earlier decision was made with constitutional provision but it erred as it was improper to use such powers to dismiss for Nundwe.

"General Nundwe has been redoployed as Commander of the MDF with immediate effect to reverse injustice to the military family," said the President.

The president has, therefore, said he will convene a meeting with the military council to discuss the appointment of the new deputy commander.

The call for the meeting is in line with Section 161(4) of the Constitution as read with Section 10(1) of the Defence Force Act.

Former President Pro Arthur Peter Mutharika fired Nundwe for allegedly allowing his men to protect demonstrators protesting results of the May 2019 elections.

General Nundwe was replaced with Major General Andrew Namathanga.