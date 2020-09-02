Sudan: Stability in Sudan and South Sudan Strong Basis for Economic Integration, Says Dr.hamdouk

1 September 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Transitional Prime Minister, Dr.Abdulla Hamdouk has outlined that stability in Sudan and South Sudan will constitute strong base for the weconomic integration between the two countries that share 2, 000 kilometers-geographical borders and joint history.

Dr. Hamdouk said on his Tweeter account, Tuesday, that" We keen to work for the development of the relation for the interest of millions of citizens in the two countries and in all IGAD area" He stressed.

Dr.Hamdouk, in a number of tweets, sent messages to the displaced and the Sudanese people "My message to our people in the refuge and displaced camps, to the victims and their families who paid much during the civil war in my country is the peace for people, peace for the future, the peace of the Sudan revolution of Freedom, Peace and Justice" He said.

In his message to the Sudanese people, Dr. Hamdouk "This is a Sudanese-Sudanese peace, bears our features and our image, we made it with our own hands and our effort in Sudan and South Sudan, and this is the source of our pride. We present it as a gift and model to our friends and partners in the IGAD region and the African Union."

The Prime Minister indicated in another tweet that while, they were , in Juba, they have been following up the situation, in the country hour by hour the suffering of the floods-hit citizens, lauding the role being played by the Resistance Committees and all the official and popular efforts in tis connection.

Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency.

