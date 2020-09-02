Zimbabwe: Zim School Exam Classes Reopen 14 September

2 September 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwean schools will reopen for examination classes from Sept. 14 after nearly six months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-cabinet media briefing on Tuesday that schools for Cambridge examination classes will open first on Sept. 14, followed by classes for local Zimbabwe Schools Examination Council (ZIMSEC) examinations on Sept. 28.

The country's primary and secondary schools closed in March, just a week before the end of the first term following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

Mutsvangwa said ZIMSEC examinations will begin on Dec. 1, 2020.

ZIMSEC June examinations were written in July, amid precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the viral disease.

The government has since expressed satisfaction that the June public examinations were completed without any COVID-19 cases being reported among students and staff.

Mutsvangwa said the government was working closely with other stakeholders to guarantee the safety of pupils and staff during the examination period.

The announcement of the dates for reopening of schools for examination classes comes at a time when some teacher unions have vowed not to go back to work unless the government reviews their salaries by pegging them at 550 U.S. dollars which they earned in Oct. 2018.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 6,497 COVID-19 cases including 5,221 recoveries and 202 deaths as of Aug. 31.

