Zimbabwe: Mobile Refill for TB, Art Patients

2 September 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Muchaneta Chimuka

PEOPLE living with HIV and those with tuberculosis can now collect their medication from mobile refill centres in Harare.

The new move will ensure adherence as those on antiretroviral treatment (ART) do not miss out on their medication as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, which minimises movement.

In Harare some of the ARVs Refill Centres include: Budiriro open space, Dzivarasekwa 1 Hall, Mbare Hostel Clinic, Glen Norah 2 High, Warren Park Shops Magamba Hall, Mufakose Space near district offices, Kuwadzana Extension open space, Glen Norah A Community Hall, Kambuzuma Section 2 Council Hall, Pazisengwe Open Ground, Highlands among others.

Harare City Council Director for health services, Dr Prosper Chonzi said this programme will benefit everyone and reduce the burden of transport expenses coupled by travel restrictions during the Covid-19 period.

"The document that is circulating on social media is authentic. Its agenda is to make people aware of their ARV refill collection points that have been formed within their communities just close to their shopping centres. We want to reduce defaulting cases because some of our clinics and hospitals are not fully operational due to strikes by health workers, high covid-19 infections among health workers," he said.

He added that over 70 health workers recently tested positive to Covid-19 thereby crippling the health sector.

"Currently we have 70 nurses who tested positive to Covid-19. Some are in quarantine centres while others are isolating themselves at home. We are incapacitated in terms of staff. Some health centres have since closed so the idea of having such refill centres is quite important to reduce defaulting by people with chronicle illnesses," he noted.

Dr Chonzi said at the centres, people can have their viral load tested to make sure that they know their health status.

