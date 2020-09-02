Tanzania: Good Days Ahead, CCM Tells Singida Residents

THE venue was Bombardier, a name literally echoing tremendous feats registered during Dr John Magufuli's first term in office.

The jam-packed ground christened Bombardier, the first fleet of flights purchased by the fifth-phase government, hosted the CCM presidential flag-bearer.

On the second day of his presidential campaign, Dr Magufuli arrived at the rally scene in Singida town shortly after 1300hours, having addressed voters in Bahi, Manyoni and Ikungi districts.

All the way from Dodoma to Singida, massive crowds have graced the incumbent leader's campaign rallies, but the turnout at the Bombardier ground was quite overwhelming.

It was the perfect platform for Dr Magufuli and his party to market out the new manifesto that would guide his government in the next five years but also remind the electorates on social and economic feats recorded since the fifth-phase government was voted into power in 2015.

Taking to the podium, Dr Magufuli promised to continue implementing various development projects in Singida after spending 4 70.4bn/- in the region in the past five years.

He told Singida residents that his party is looking forward to continuing bringing major changes in the region and the country at large.

He said his government has recorded several achievements in the past five years and that he is seeking votes from wananchi so that he could be able to keep bringing positive changes in the coming five years.

Dr Magufuli asked Singida residents to maintain peace and order as the country heads to the October polls, this year, stressing there could be no development without peace and that every mwananchi should exercise their democratic right by electing good leaders wisely.

He said in the past five years his government has managed to make great revolution in the health sector, saying a total of 7 30 women were admitted for surgeries at different hospitals and health centres in the region.

Without improving the health sector by building and renovating health centres and hospitals such surgeries would not have been successful, insisted Dr Magufuli.

"In the past five years, the government has boosted the budget for the purchase of medicine and medical equipment from 31bn/- to 27 0bn/-," he noted.

Speaking of the infrastructure sector, Dr Magufuli mentioned success stories for Singida, as the region has been able to be connected to Manyara, Tabora and Dodoma, a move that has facilitated movement of people and goods.

He said, if re-elected to the highest leadership post for the next coming five years, the government would construct at tarmac level, the Singida- Mbeya road through Chunya.

For the past five years, the government spent 213bn/- on constructing roads, bridges and other related infrastructures, as part of continued efforts to openup the region.

"For Singida Municipality, the government spent a total of 17 bn/- for the construction of tarmac roads with street lights, as a result, the municipality now has got a new good look," he said.

On agriculture, Dr Magufuli said the government is aware of the efforts that have been applied by Singida farmers. He said there has been an increase in the production of sunflower, onions and cashew nuts.

He said the government is looking forward to boosting the sector by establishing more industries in the region and creating a good and supportive environment for farming.

"I am aware of your efforts in boosting agriculture, my coming government will continue supporting you by searching markets and ensuring profitable prices for agriculture products," he said.

He said so far there are a total of 6 1,000 industries across the country and that more efforts are being made for the establishment of others.

Dr Magufuli added that his government will also focus on connecting electricity to all remaining villages countrywide.

He said that when he came to power in 2015 only 2018 villages were connected to electricity and that by 2020 a total of 9,57 0 villages will be connected.

"Tanzania has a total of 12,28 0 villages, we have therefore remained with few villages," he said.

He said with the implementation of Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project in Rufiji, his government will be able to finish up all major projects as planned in the few coming years.

Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, who is seeking re-election for Iramba west constituency asked wananchi to vote for him and Dr Magufuli saying there was no other party to move development agenda except CCM.

He said Dr Magufuli has recorded a wonderful performance in the past five years.

"He is a strong leader, Tanzanians have no other choice except Dr Magufuli," he said.