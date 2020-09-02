Tanzania: Yanga Condemn Violent Fans

YOUNG African leadership has strongly condemned the deplorable acts of violence by the club fans that took place during culmination of 'Mwananchi Week' at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday.

A press statement signed by the club's Secretary-General, Simon Patrick noted that, the conduct of some club fans, who were captured attacking a fan believed to be of Simba during the otherwise colourful day, was "wholly unacceptable".

Several Yanga hardcore fans rounded off a fan who had donned Simba jersey, tearing it into pieces.

"This incident is unacceptable, it is an act of hooliganism, which was committed by some of the club fans, we condemn this to the strongest term possible," reads the statement.

The statement further urged the club fans to understand that the essence of being traditional rivals does not mean it is an all-out rather it is a friendly exchange of words.

In another development, Yanga's kit and merchandise suppliers GSM said they have 100 per cent fulfilled the pledge they made last season to help in the rebuilding process of the club for this season.

Yanga has a complete contingent of 28 players tasked to bring back the lost glory to the club beginning this season and are among the top flight league clubs believed to have splashed a lot of money in signing new players.

Speaking in the city after welcoming the final member of the club Yacouba Sogne, who landed on Monday, GSM'S Director of Investment Hersi Said revealed that they have successfully played their part.

"Let me thank God for assisting us to find what we expected to get, as you know, not everything we want we can get but we thank him (God) for enabling us to find what we wanted. "I can say we have accomplished our job by 100 per cent by getting the players we deserved to have and all of them have been paraded already except Sogne, who arrived late," Hersi said.

He added: "What remain now is for the team to adapt the playing format of the coach and his entire technical bench so that players can play as one team."

Furthermore, Hersi said as one of the team's sponsors, they were thrilled with the performance displayed on Sunday against Aigle Noir of Burundi, saying at least, the team has reached the level they were thinking.

"On behalf of the sponsors and competition committee of the club, let me take this opportunity to hail all Yanga fans and supporters who came in big number at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Sunday to cheer their team. "We also thank our former president Jakaya Kikwete for gracing the big day for our club and for challenging the team to win the league title this season, which is our top priority," he said.

He then denounced claims that the Angolan locomotive midfielder Carlos Fernandes (Carlinhos) has signed a six months contract saying he penned a two year contract to work for the Jangwani Street side.

"Let me be clear that a lot of misleading information about Yanga are made by people who fail to seek for the truth from the right people. This is not good to supporters and everyone at large," he said.