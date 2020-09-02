Tanzania: Simba Coach Set Bar Higher This Season

FOLLOWING a heavy 6-0 friendly win against Arusha FC on Monday, Simba Head Coach Sven Vandenbroeck said their top priority is to win again the Mainland Premier League title.

The game which was played at Sheikh Amri Abeid Kaluta Stadium in Arusha was like a honeymoon for Simba, as they were celebrating after clinching the Community Shield silverware at the same venue on Sunday, courtesy of a 2-0 win over Namungo FC.

A hat-trick from Luis Miquissone, a brace by Meddie Kagere and a contribution by Larry Bwalya gave Simba the deserved results as they featured a different side from the one, which smashed Namungo a day before.

It was the fourth strength testing match for Simba, who previously pounded KMC 3-1, Transit Camp 5-2 and Vital'O FC 6-0 hence netting 20 goals in four friendly games.

Speaking before whitewashing the Arusha based club, Vandenbroeck said they want to add more titles this season that is why their number one target is to lift the top flight league.

"As you know, winning the league title gives you direct access to the CAF Champions League (CAF CL) as such, if we can win the title like last season, we will not refuse it. "Apart from focusing much on the league title, we will also concentrate on the CAF CL, where we need to perform well," he said.

He added that the tricky part to do well in the continental biggest club football competition is in the qualifying stage before stepping into the group stages but insisted that he would love to go as far as possible.

"Probably the CAF CL games will begin in late October or early November hence we have enough time to prepare and integrate everyone to balance the team," he remarked.

He said that friendly matches do not entirely reflect on what competitive games they will face will be.

On his part, the team's versatile and veteran defender Erasto Nyoni when asked if he believes that they can win the Mainland Premier League title for ten seasons consecutively, he simply replied that everything was possible provided they remain healthy and fit, they will keep on fighting.

On his side, Arusha FC skipper Mahsen Bawazir said the downfall was contributed by poor preparations but said they have gained positives from the game, which they will use to do well in the First Division League (FDL).

Meanwhile, Simba squad arrived safely in Mbeya yesterday ahead of their first game of the Mainland Premier League of the season against debutants Ihefu FC set at the Sokoine Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

After Ihefu duel, the champions will connect to Morogoro to face Mtibwa Sugar on September 12th before returning back home to host Biashara United on September 20th and Gwambina FC on September 26th both matches to unfold in Dar es Salaam.