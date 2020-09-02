Zimbabwe: Mzila-Ndlovu's ANSA in UN Gukurahundi Petition

The Alliance for National Salvation (ANSA) party led by former National Healing minister, Moses Mzila-Ndlovu has petitioned the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and other international bodies to officially acknowledge and recognise the Gukurahundi atrocities which were committed by the military in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces back in the early 1980s.

Mzila-Ndlovu also petitioned the Geneva based international human rights watchdog to act on the Zimbabwe government's alleged human rights violations which have seen recent arbitrary arrests on several human rights defenders, journalists and opposition activists.

In an online petition, Mzila-Ndlovu said international and regional bodies such UNHRC could no longer continue ignoring Zimbabwe's recurrent political and economic crisis, warning the "price of silence is huge".

"This petition is a call to all bodies indicated above and the UNHCRC to officially recognize the 1980 to 1987 Matabeleland Gukurahundi Genocide where more than 20 000 people died.

"Today they (state actors) are conducting the same acts of murder, abductions and terror and the world is watching.

"Zanu PF and its leadership should not continue to enjoy a culture of impunity in Zimbabwe," reads part of the petition entitled "Justice for Matabeleland Gukurahundi Genocide and on- going injustices in Zimbabwe".

The founding MDC legislator said all victims of violence in the country should be compensated while perpetrators of violence should be made to account for their actions.

"The more they are given this culture of impunity, the more they commit crimes against humanity.

"All victims of Zanu PF government's state sanctioned genocide and ongoing human rights violations are demanding truth, justice and reparations for the systematic violations of their rights," further reads the petition.

ANSA's petition also follows a similar document by some Matabeleland based civic groups addressed to the international community expressing their concerns over the deteriorating political, social and economic situation in the country.

Meanwhile, Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) Monday wrote a letter to the chairperson of African Union (AU) Cyril Ramaphosa requesting a meeting with the AU chairman's emissaries over the separation of Matabeleland and Midlands provinces from the rest of the country.

In a letter dated 31 August 2020, MRP president Mqondisi Moyo said the political problems of Mthwakazi/Matabeleland have been ignored since the Lancaster House Agreement which delivered Zimbabwe's independence back in 1979.

"We have problems as the people who live in the Western part of Zimbabwe that the world at large has ignored us for far too long. We have tried our best to assimilate and live as Zimbabweans in pursuit of peace, justice and unity for all, fully being patriotic and loyal despite the pains we had endured in the past.

"We have voted for democratic changes and stretched our hands for over four decades since independence, yet we are still subjected to intentional perpetual ethnicity subjugations.

"It is on this backdrop that the region is resolved to seek a more lasting generational savvy solution for which is self-determination that seeks a right to self-governance as enshrined in the constitution of the United Nations," wrote Moyo.

The MRP president they want the AU to facilitate the break-away of Matabeleland region from the rest of the country.

"As a mistreated and marginalized nation, we seek redress by restoring our nation and its traditional leadership. Our marriage to Zimbabwe has been a forced one since 1923.

"We seek to restore our nationhood on established national boarders as per treaties signed by the second King but now as a Democratic Republic with Ceremonial Kingdom encompassing traditional leaders of all our various people groups in order to protect and rejuvenate our people's various and beautiful cultural mosaic," said Moyo.