Tanzania: A-Level Second Selection Fetches 7,586 Students

A TOTAL of 7,586 Form IV leavers out of 8 ,603 who were not selected in the first batch to join A-level studies have been selected in the second round that will see yet- again majority being admitted for arts and business courses.

Announcing the selections here, Minister of State, President's Office Regional Administration and Local Governments Mr Selemani Jafo said the state has also re-transferred some 355 students from vocational training institutions to A-level schools.

About 6,477 students of those selected in the second selection are boys, the minister said.

They are part of 8 ,603 students who were not selected during their first batch. According to the minister only 1,109 girls were finally lucky.

The new selection will see 6 15 students being admitted in Science and Mathematics combination as 6,971 go for Arts and Commerce subjects.

Unfortunately, however, information released by the minister showed 1,017 students, which include 172 girls and 8 45 boys, could not be selected due to low performance rates.

"Students who have not been selected to join A-level studies are being urged to apply for vocational training courses offered under the National Council for Technical Education (NACTE," he said.

He went on to add that those who have been selected will be required to report to their respective schools between September 6 and 20th this year.

He warned that those who may not have reported to their schools after the deadline would lose their appointment offers.

"All the joining instructions as well as the list of students selected alongside their schools have all been posted at the ministry portal," he said.