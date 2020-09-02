Tanzania: Chadema Confident to Win in 3 Constituencies

2 September 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Meddy Mulisa in Bukoba

CHAMA cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has asserted that it is well prepared to win at least in three constituencies.

Kagera Regional Chadema Secretary, Mr Dastan Mutagahywa, told this paper that three women are among the candidates, who will fly the party's flag at constituency level in the nine constituencies.

He named them as Ms Concesta Rwamulaza (Bukoba Rural), Margareth Mugyabuso (Nkenge), and Anatolia Theonest (Kyerwa).

Others include Chifu Adonis Kalumuna (Bukoba Urban), Melchades Ruhizile (Muleba South) and Adolf Mukono (Karagwe), The list also includes Dastan Mutagahywa (Muleba North), Mbelwa Petro (Biharamulo) and Rajab Osman (Ngara).

During the 2015-2020 period, eight out of nine constituencies in Kagera Region were led by CCM legislators.

The outgoing MPs with constituencies in brackets include Jasson Rweikiza (Bukoba Rural), Professor Anna Tibaijuka (Muleba South), Dr Diodorus Kamala (Nkenge- Missenyi) and Charles Mwijage (Muleba North).

Others are Alex Gashaza (Ngara), Oscar Mukasa (Biharamulo), Innocent Bashungwa (Karagwe) and Innocent Bilakwate (Kyerwa).

Bukoba Urban Constituency was led by Wilfred Lwakatare under Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) who recently defected to the Civic United Front (CUF).

Mr Mutagahwa further said that Chadema has fielded candidates in the 18 wards in Muleba District, adding that objections filed by a CCM candidate against Chadema aspirants in Goziba and Muhutwe wards had already been cleared.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.