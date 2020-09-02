Tanzania: Chadema Confident to Win in 3 Constituencies

CHAMA cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) has asserted that it is well prepared to win at least in three constituencies.

Kagera Regional Chadema Secretary, Mr Dastan Mutagahywa, told this paper that three women are among the candidates, who will fly the party's flag at constituency level in the nine constituencies.

He named them as Ms Concesta Rwamulaza (Bukoba Rural), Margareth Mugyabuso (Nkenge), and Anatolia Theonest (Kyerwa).

Others include Chifu Adonis Kalumuna (Bukoba Urban), Melchades Ruhizile (Muleba South) and Adolf Mukono (Karagwe), The list also includes Dastan Mutagahywa (Muleba North), Mbelwa Petro (Biharamulo) and Rajab Osman (Ngara).

During the 2015-2020 period, eight out of nine constituencies in Kagera Region were led by CCM legislators.

The outgoing MPs with constituencies in brackets include Jasson Rweikiza (Bukoba Rural), Professor Anna Tibaijuka (Muleba South), Dr Diodorus Kamala (Nkenge- Missenyi) and Charles Mwijage (Muleba North).

Others are Alex Gashaza (Ngara), Oscar Mukasa (Biharamulo), Innocent Bashungwa (Karagwe) and Innocent Bilakwate (Kyerwa).

Bukoba Urban Constituency was led by Wilfred Lwakatare under Chama cha Demokrasia na Maendeleo (Chadema) who recently defected to the Civic United Front (CUF).

Mr Mutagahwa further said that Chadema has fielded candidates in the 18 wards in Muleba District, adding that objections filed by a CCM candidate against Chadema aspirants in Goziba and Muhutwe wards had already been cleared.