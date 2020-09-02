Tanzania: Act-Wazalendo Weighs in On Roads, Agriculture, Healthcare

ACT-WAZALENDO presidential candidate, Bernard Membe has pledged to improve the well-being of farmers, the health sector and increase exports of Tanzanian products if elected to the post in the October General Election.

Mr Membe made the promise when the party launched its presidential election campaigns at Mpilipili grounds in Lindi region.

Among the top leaders who attended the rally were the party's national chairman Seif Sharif Hamad, Party Leader Zitto Kabwe.

The party also used the platform to introduce its candidates for Parliamentary and councillorship posts for Mtwara and Lindi regions.

At the rally beamed live by TBC, Mr Membe told the gathering that construction of roads would be among his priorities, saying he would ensure that districts and villages are linked with tarmacked roads.

"The government under the ACT-Wazalendo would let farmers sell their crops freely and middle men would be allowed to engage in crops business particularly cashew nuts. ...farmers aren't supposed to be poor," he stated.

The party's presidential candidate further spoke about health insurance coverage, pledging to lower fees on health insurance in order to enable more Tanzanians to afford it.

"Under my presidency you will enjoy affordable health insurance coverage," he assured.

He further promised to expand markets of locally produced goods by ensuring that the Trade Ministry explores more markets outside the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Eelier, when officially launching the campaigns, Mr Hamad said once the party takes over the government it would improve the lives of Tanzanians by creating more jobs.

On his part, ACTWazalendo Leader Mr Kabwe said they decided to launch the campaigns in Lindi because the region is where their presidential candidate comes from and where he successfully served when he was serving as a lawmaker for the area.

"We are hopeful that we have started off on the right foot because the region is the home of our candidate who served as legislator for three terms from 2000," Mr Kabwe explained.

He said if Mr Membe becomes president he would formalise informal traders of crops, assuring that he would not restrict people in selling agricultural products.

In his remarks, Membe's running mate Prof Omary Fakih Hamad thanked the National Electoral Commission (NEC) for the cooperation it accorded to the party.

He reiterated that their party has strategies for addressing challenges facing all citizens if voters would vote for Mr Membe.

"We want to bring changes by ensuring that farmers and employees afford basic needs," Prof Hamad said.

He also said tackling challenges of the union would be among their priorities if they take over the country's top post.