Namibia: Governor Bemoans Delays in Starting Isolation Facility

Nkurenkuru — Kavango West regional governor Sirkka Ausiku says the health ministry must not delay the construction of an isolation facility in the region to help fight Covid-19.

To date, the region has no dedicated isolation facility to treat Covid-19 patients, while cases are referred to Rundu in Kavango East for treatment.

"The facility is long overdue and I hope the ministry will also avail staff complement the moment the facility is complete to avoid more delays," Ausiku said this week.

The ministry is set to put up a prefabricated building to serve as an isolation centre at the incomplete clinic in Nkurenkuru. Ausiku said the region does not want any delays considering the increasing cases countrywide.

Initially, the site was announced to have been handed over on 20 August but it could not materialise.

"There was just a miscommunication with the region, the site handover is going to be done on Wednesday (today)," said health ministry spokesperson Manga Lubita.

According to the health ministry, the prefabricated isolation facility will take about a month to be erected.

The region has recorded five confirmed cases of Covid-19 thus far.