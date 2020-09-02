Namibia: Governor Bemoans Delays in Starting Isolation Facility

2 September 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Nkurenkuru — Kavango West regional governor Sirkka Ausiku says the health ministry must not delay the construction of an isolation facility in the region to help fight Covid-19.

To date, the region has no dedicated isolation facility to treat Covid-19 patients, while cases are referred to Rundu in Kavango East for treatment.

"The facility is long overdue and I hope the ministry will also avail staff complement the moment the facility is complete to avoid more delays," Ausiku said this week.

The ministry is set to put up a prefabricated building to serve as an isolation centre at the incomplete clinic in Nkurenkuru. Ausiku said the region does not want any delays considering the increasing cases countrywide.

Initially, the site was announced to have been handed over on 20 August but it could not materialise.

"There was just a miscommunication with the region, the site handover is going to be done on Wednesday (today)," said health ministry spokesperson Manga Lubita.

According to the health ministry, the prefabricated isolation facility will take about a month to be erected.

The region has recorded five confirmed cases of Covid-19 thus far.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Bushiri Accused of 'Sickening Orgies' by Church Women
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Germany's Colonial Past in Africa Catches Up With It
Rwanda on Track to Restore 2 Million Hectares of Deforested Land
Was Russia Behind the Coup in Mali?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.