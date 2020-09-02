Namibia: Ukwangali Chief's Top Aide Died From Coronavirus

Rundu — Ukwangali leader Hompa Eugene Siwombe Kudumo says the traditional offices at his palace have been closed for disinfection after it was confirmed his right-hand man died of the deadly virus last week.

The chairperson of the Ukwangali chiefs council Christian Shimuketa died at age 57 while being rushed to hospital last week Thursday in Kavango West. A posthumous swab was done and results came out positive, resulting in his burial on Monday.

"It was confirmed that he indeed died of Covid-19. He was laid to rest at Nzinze village in his mahangu field and 50 metres away from his home since he can't be buried where his family members are usually buried. The regulation says 50 metres from other graves and residence," Kudumo said.

According to Kudumo, traditional authority staff, including himself, would be subjected to a Covid-19 test after coming into contact with the late Shimuketa.

"The palace will also be disinfected, as he usually comes here and he was here recently. I am informed the health ministry will also do a contact tracing to see who the late was in contact with, and so on," he said.

The authorities only allowed two family members to be present during the burial on Monday.

"All of us can't be present following the regulations. At this point on, I would like to offer my condolences to his family; may they be strong in this difficult time, whereby they can't even bury their loved one due to this virus he succumbed to," Kudumo noted. Shimuketa has been Kudumo's right-hand man since 2015.