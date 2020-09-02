Tunisia: Coronavirus - 160 More Cases and 3 Additional Deaths Recorded (Health Ministry)

Tunis/Tunisia — 160 new cases of infection with coronavirus, including 148 domestic and 12 imported cases, besides 41 cases already active tested positive for the virus on August 31, 2020, the Health Ministry said in a press release Wednesday.

Samples for testing were taken from 2,265 cases, 174 of which were taken from active carriers.

The regions with the highest number of domestic infections were Ben Arous (43) and Gabes (40).

Three more deaths were also recorded (2 in Gabes and 1 in Medenine).

The Ministry said since the reopening of borders on June 27, 2762 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed, including 552 imported cases, 2181 domestic cases (78.9%) and 30 deaths (1%).

The same source reports that 49 patients with COVID-19 are currently hospitalised (2.1%) of which 10 (0.8%) are admitted to intensive care.

In total, there are 2,254 active cases (82.5%) and 370 symptomatic patients (13.3%).

It should be remembered that 146,307 COVID-19 tests have been carried out since March 2.